In February 2017, a small sinkhole first formed in the Taco Bell of Wilkesboro, N.C., parking lot. A couple of weeks later, it took three tow trucks to rescue an Oldsmobile from getting swallowed whole by the first sinkhole, which had expanded overnight. Since then, conditions have worsened, with a second large sinkhole appearing, and street flooding occurring with each heavy rain. Wilkesboro officials have demanded that the private owners of the property, Wisco Diversified of America, fix the issue sooner rather than later.