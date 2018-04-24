journalpatriot: Blazing the trail of progress in the State of Wilkes since 1906
North Wilkesboro, NC

<p>NORTH WILKESBORO RAW WATER INTAKE on the small reservoir on the Reddies River at the end of 13th Street, as it appeared at midmorning Tuesday. Raw water is pumped from there to the town’s water treatment plant nearby at the end of I Street.</p>

NORTH WILKESBORO RAW WATER INTAKE on the small reservoir on the Reddies River at the end of 13th Street, as it appeared at midmorning Tuesday. Raw water is pumped from there to the town’s water treatment plant nearby at the end of I Street.

Boil water advisory issued due to turbidity

Many restaurants and child care facilities in North Wilkesboro and areas served by three rural water associations were closed part of this week after people were told to not use water from the town water treatment plant unless it was boiled.

